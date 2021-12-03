MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After some light precipitation overnight, some more snow events are on track to impact Minnesota and Wisconsin into next week.

The WCCO Weather Team reports that Friday morning will be quiet and mild, with some wet roads after some snow fell overnight. A few flurries will continue in spots until noon.

6am temperatures in the Twin Cities Metro show most areas above freezing. A few north- and northeast-metro communities are running closer to 32°, though, so there may be a few slick spots on ramps & bridges in areas that flakes fell last night #mnwx pic.twitter.com/JVZslVqu6m — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) December 3, 2021

During the weekend, there are chances of snow Saturday evening into Sunday evening, which will affect mostly northern Minnesota. A winter storm watch has been issued for the northern region, where the greatest chance for more than six inches of snow is possible.

The winter storm watch includes snow that could also occur Sunday night into Monday. Monday morning could see light accumulation of snow.

Generally, weekend driving in the metro will be on dry roads.

On Tuesday, the weather team is still eyeing a light snowfall centered on the Twin Cities, where one to two inches of snow is possible.

NEW: @NWSduluth & @NWSGrandForks have issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for Saturday night through Sunday night in northern #MNwx, where the greatest chance for 6"+ of snowfall exists. My forecast coming up @WCCO! pic.twitter.com/KUBKu7shy0 — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) December 3, 2021

As for temperatures, Friday will remain mild until temps drop to the mid-30s Saturday. Sunday could reach 40 degrees before temps dip into the 20s as the week begins.