MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More snow is on the way Sunday, particularly in northeastern Minnesota, where more than 18 inches could fall in some parts.

WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said “heavy, heavy, heavy snow” will move through northern Minnesota into the North Shore Sunday afternoon. Augustyniak says that, for several hours this afternoon, snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be likely just inland from Lake Superior. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard Warning for parts of southern Cook County until 6 a.m. Monday due to a period of high winds and low visibility.

A narrow stripe north of Grand Marais will get the bulk of the storm, with almost a foot of snow expected to fall between noon and 6 p.m. Through Monday morning, that area could get 18 inches to 2 feet. Other parts of northeastern Minnesota could see as much as 5 additional inches of accumulation.

Saturday’s snowfall left its largest accumulation in a narrow stripe in central Minnesota, with Weather Watchers reporting 6 inches in Nevis and almost 5-and-a-half in Bertha. MSP Airport registered 1.1 inches through 6 a.m. Sunday. The metro will get less than half an inch of additional accumulation Sunday.

“Travel, once we get past this morning — and roads are terrible this morning — I think it will improve pretty quickly,” Augustyniak said. However, after a mild afternoon, Augustyniak cautions that temperatures will fall into the single digits by Monday morning, resulting in “the worst commute of the season so far.”

Travel will still be dicey in northeastern Minnesota.

Nearly the entire state will wake up to feels-like temperatures below zero on Monday. There are a few more chances at snow in the coming days, but a warm up is expected later in the week.