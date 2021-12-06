WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The WCCO Weather Watcher is blue, as we are expecting the coldest temperatures of the season so far Monday. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says any melting that happened Sunday set the stage to turn to ice, with icy morning and evening commutes possible Monday.

Temperatures will only reach the upper teens in the metro on Monday, and the 9-degree low will actually feel closer to negative 7 degrees. There will below-zero lows in much of the north-central and northwestern parts of the state, but it will actually feel anywhere between negative 14 in the Marshall area to negative 29 in the Bemidji area.

O’Connor says we are expecting the cold to stick around Monday. Flurries can be expected early Monday, but we clear out with cold sunshine expected.

BUNDLE UP! Watch for those icy patches early today. Temps fall to the single digits by this afternoon @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/r4ZICYg7FR — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 6, 2021

The wind advisory issued earlier will expire at 7 a.m. and winter weather advisories will continue north of Interstate 94 until noon Monday.

More snow showers are possible on Tuesday (although O’Connor says it looks like minimal amounts), and temperatures stay chilly early this week but start to warm up by the weekend. We will be on a rollercoaster this week, bouncing back into the 30s and 40s before another snow chance returns Friday.

This weekend’s storm dropped a lot of snow in parts of northern Minnesota. Chisholm got a whopping 15 inches of accumulation, while Brainerd saw 7 inches. The St. Cloud area got just under 4 inches, while the Twin Cities barely got more than an inch.

Two blizzard warnings were in effect through early Monday morning on opposite sides of the state. One is on the northeast part of the Arrowhead along the North Shore due to lake-effect snow and blowing winds. The other is along Interstate 94 between Grand Forks and Fargo, where winds could cause white-out conditions.

There will be more snow chances on Tuesday and Friday.