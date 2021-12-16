MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The prosecution in the Kim Potter trial has rested its case Thursday morning. Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, is expected to testify once the defense begins its case.

Her testimony could happen as soon as Thursday morning.

What follows are updates from throughout Thursday’s court proceedings, with the newest developments first:

——-

UPDATE (9:40 a.m.): The defense began calling witnesses to testify, beginning not with Potter herself, as was widely speculated. Instead, they called Stephen Ijames to the stand to begin.

This followed more than a half hour of hashing out multiple issues between the two legal teams. After Judge Chu denied the defense’s request for an acquittal, she said she would allow the defense to call an expert to testify on use-of-force, reasoning that “there really are no surprises on what the expert’s going to say.”

The defense also asked the judge to allow evidence showing the date that Wright’s mother was convicted of a drug charge, to which the state objected, saying it had “nothing to do with this case.” Chu said that the defense had the opportunity to bring up the date of the conviction when they cross-examined her and failed to do so, and denied entering that into evidence.

The prosecution argued again against using the testimony of the defense’s use-of-force expert, saying the defense team has shown “a pattern of flouting the court’s orders and the rules and trying to litigate by surprise.” Chu again said she would allow the defense expert’s testimony: “The facts of the case are really not in dispute.”

Before calling the jury back into the courtroom for the first witness of the day, Chu asked Potter if she still wished to testify in her own behalf, and Potter said she did. Chu asked if she needed any more time to consider the decision and Potter said she did not. With that, the jury returned to the courtroom to hear Ijames’ testimony.

UPDATE (9 a.m.): The prosecution in the Kim Potter trial has rested its case Thursday. The defense then asked the judge to dismiss both counts against Potter, but the judge denied that motion.

The former Brooklyn Center police officer could testify as soon as today.

——-

Defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, said Potter’s testimony could ultimately decide the case.

“The bottom line on these criminal cases is the following: When the defendant testifies, the whole case is about the defendant,” he said. “If that jury believes the defendant, in this case Ms. Potter, she wins. If they don’t believe her, then she’ll be convicted.”

Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death. She says she meant to use her Taser, not her gun.

The prosecution’s key witness, use-of-force expert Seth Stoughton, testified Wednesday that even if Potter had meant to use her Taser, that would have been “unreasonable.” He said a reasonable officer in her position “would not have concluded that there was an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm, and thus the use of force was excessive.”

Daunte Wright’s father, Arbuey Wright, offered “spark of life” testimony Wednesday.

“To see him as a father, it was like, I was so happy for him, because he was so happy,” Arbuey Wright said. “He was so happy about Junior. It was my chance to be a grandfather.”

During jury selection, Judge Regina Chu told jurors she expected to finish the trial before Christmas Eve.