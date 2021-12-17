Tage Thompson's Shootout Goal Lifts Sabres To 3-2 Win Over WildTage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

'Go Out And Win': Vikings Will Try To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against BearsThe Vikings have four losses by three points or less. The Bears, meanwhile, are reeling with seven losses in eight games.

Edwards Scores 38 Points, Wolves Beat Nuggets 124-107Anthony Edwards made 10 3-pointers and scored 38 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a 12-game losing streak to Denver, beating the Nuggets 124-107 on Wednesday night.

Wild's Guerin Promoted To Take Over As US Men's Olympic GMMinnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was promoted to take over the men's U.S. Olympic hockey team on Tuesday, two months after Stan Bowman's resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault scandal.