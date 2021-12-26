Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities communities have begun declaring snow emergencies as a storm system hits Minnesota Christmas evening.
Crystal and New Hope, located northwest of Minneapolis, will have snow emergencies going into effect at midnight Monday.
The system reached the metro at about 6 p.m., according to WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows, who says it’s predicted to drop 2 to 4 inches by Monday morning.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is under an Airport Weather Warning until 11:45 p.m. It’s in an area where an inch of snow may fall per hour.
Wind gusts exceeding 30 mph are also expected Sunday night and into Monday morning.