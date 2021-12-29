MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter ColdWednesday will feature ample sunshine, but the metro will be lucky to get above 10 degrees.

State Patrol Reports 139 Crashes, 110 Spinouts In Last 12 HoursOf those crashes, eight involved non-life threatening injuries. There were two semi trucks that jack-knifed as well.

With Bitter Blast Moving In, Plan For Safety Before Heading OutdoorsThe tumbling temperature means families will need to be extra careful enjoying all of this new snow.

What Is The Ideal At-Home Temperature Right Now?Our furnaces are getting their money's worth this week as temperatures hover around or well below zero degrees.

Minnesotans Lace Up And Hit The Ice Following Winter StormAfter the weekend snow, many Minnesotans re-acquainted themselves with their favorite winter activities Monday.