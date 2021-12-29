MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The bitter cold temperatures are driving Minnesotans to auto shops to get their cars checked. As a result, auto body shops are experiencing a surge in demand.
At Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, operations manager Gary DeRusha says demand is through the roof.
“In the last couple of weeks, it’s been very, very busy,” he said. “Now with this cold snap coming in, it is very, very busy. I think yesterday…we ran through 65 cars.”
While car problems can feel urgent for drivers, DeRusha says patience is important, as auto shops are not only dealing with a surge in demand, they are also impacted by staffing issues and supply chain problems, which is leading to delays for certain parts.
But not everyone needs a mechanic to look at their car. Experts say there are several things motorists can check on their own. These include checking the car’s battery, filter hoses, oil, and tire air pressure.
In Minnesota, it’s important for drivers to be winter-ready. Experts recommend they have an emergency kit in their car — with blanket, hat, gloves and water — in case they need to wait for a tow truck.