CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Jim Hagedorn, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn has tested positive for COVID-19.

The congressman, who represents Minnesota’s First District, said he tested positive on Monday night. He said he is vaccinated, and has “very mild symptoms.”

In July 0f 2021, Hagedorn announced that his kidney cancer resurfaced. Due to his cancer treatment, he said his doctors asked that he stay and receive medical care for the virus at Mayo Clinic.

“I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington,” Hagedorn said.