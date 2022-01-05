MAPLETON, Minn. (WCCO) – A suspect has been apprehended in the shooting of a 50-year-old man in southern Minnesota this past December.
The assault left Ronald Reid of Mankato with serious injuries. He was conscious when police arrived at the scene on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Southeast on Dec. 19, and was taken to the hospital.
Police identified a suspected shooter, and apprehended him on Tuesday afternoon when he drove through northern Mankato.
He was taken in without incident, and remains in custody on first- and second-degree assault charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Reid is no longer hospitalized, but is continuing to recover from his injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.