MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul announced Wednesday that people entering establishments serving food or beverages will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours to enter.

The policy, which will go into effect on Jan. 19 in both cities, is the latest effort by Twin Cities leaders to curb the spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant. Last week, both cities reinstated mask mandates.

Earlier Wednesday, state health officials reported that Minnesota’s average positivity rate was now at 19.8% — new record high. The surge in new cases is causing disruptions across virtually all industries, from schools and child care centers to restaurants and hospitals.

At a news conference, Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis said that the new policy will cover all places where people can eat and drink, including stadiums. The policy doesn’t include schools, hospitals, nursing homes or public places, such as the Minneapolis Skyway.

The policy will apply to anyone who can be vaccinated, meaning anyone 5 and older. Children between the ages of 2 and 5 will need to show proof of a negative test. Children under 2 will be exempt.

As for the testing requirement, Mayor Melvin Carter of St. Paul said that only lab tests will count, not rapid home tests. Both cities plan to have saliva or nasal swab test count as proof of a negative test.

Both mayors say this policy will be temporary. According to Frey, it’ll be in place until the Omicron surge peaks.

Officials say that businesses will be liable for penalties and citations if patrons do not comply. However, administrators said they would work with businesses as much as possible to avoid citations.

Leaders in both cities said they reached out to restaurants about the policy before Wednesday’s announcement.

