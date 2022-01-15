MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Proctor High School student has been charged for an alleged sexual assault of a football teammate last fall.
According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, a 17-year-old Proctor football player was charged Friday in juvenile court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.READ MORE: Rochester Institutes Short-Term Mask Mandate
Prosecutors have asked that the case be moved into criminal court.
According to the petition, the teenager, with the help of others, held the victim down and removed his pants outside of the Proctor football locker room. The teenager penetrated the victim with the handle of a toilet plunger.READ MORE: Duluth Police: Man Fatally Punched, Suspect Arrested
Last September, the Proctor Police Department received a report of a sexual assault at the high school and began an investigation.
Following the investigation, the coach, Derek Parendo, resigned after 13 years.MORE NEWS: Minnesota Weather: After 10+ Inches Of Snow In Southwestern MN, Clear And Chilly Saturday
No additional charges are being filed, but the investigation remains open, the attorney’s office said.