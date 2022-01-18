MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged after he allegedly aided two teen boys in a robbery on New Year’s Eve, which ended in one of the teenager’s deaths.

Javeyon Tate faces one riot charge and one count of aggravated robbery, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County.

Fifteen-year-old Santana Jackson died that night from multiple gunshot wounds, and Tate allegedly took the other boy, a 16-year-old, to the hospital.

Court documents say that the two teenagers had agreed to buy sneakers from a person on Snapchat, arranging a meeting on the 2400 block of Dupont Avenue North. But when the person arrived, the teenagers pulled out their handguns with extended magazines, and took his phone and wallet.

Police spoke to the seller, who said that the teens told him they would kill him if he didn’t give them his phone password. One of the teens allegedly said “just kill him,” and then the two pulled at a gold chain on his neck.

The seller then pulled out his handgun and shot the teens, according to the complaint.

Then Tate drove toward him and got out of his SUV. He reached down to grab a gun lying on the ground. The complaint says Tate looked as if he were going to shoot the seller.

Tate admitted in a post-Miranda statement that he knew the two teenagers were going to rob the person selling sneakers. He knew the two teenagers had guns, and he stayed in the area to make sure everything went well. When he heard gunshots, he drove down the alley and picked up the 16-year-old to drive him to the hospital.

Jackson, on the other hand, died at the scene.

Tate is the only person to be charged in this incident.

If convicted, the aggravated robbery charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence.