ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on surveillance video last week driving a stolen car with a 4-month-old puppy inside.
The St. Paul Police Department says the woman was caught on video on Jan. 17 driving a blue 2006 Audi A6 that was stolen earlier that day from the 1700 block of James Avenue, in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Inside the stolen car was a 4-month-old bullmastiff named Kua.
Investigators say they aren’t sure of the woman’s involvement in the vehicle theft, but they want to speak with her and find Kua.
Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call 651-291-1111.