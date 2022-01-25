MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after earlier pleading guilty to murdering the girlfriend of one of his rivals in a drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis during the summer of 2020. The man told investigators that he tried to shoot his rival, missed and hit his girlfriend, Shanette Marable, in the head.

The shooting happened on the woman’s 31st birthday. Inside the car was Marable’s 2-year-old child, whom police found covered in blood and glass but otherwise unharmed.

Devon Manly, 29, of Brooklyn Park, pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-degree murder and premeditated first-degree attempted murder for the shooting on July 11, 2020, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said. Manley was initially charged in this shooting a little over a year ago, and he was indicted by a grand jury on the murder and attempted murder counts last July.

According to the attorney’s office, Manley was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for the first-degree murder count. He was will serve a 17-year sentence concurrently for the attempted murder count.

According to investigators, Manley’s bullet struck Marable near the intersection of 26th and Emerson avenues. In his plea agreement, Manley admitted to pulling up alongside his rival’s car and trying to shoot him. However, he said he missing and hit his girlfriend instead.

The rival drove to a nearby squad car immediately after the shooting. He told police that someone fired several shots at their car, killing his girlfriend. He said he didn’t get a good look at the shooter.

Investigators identified Manley from surveillance footage in the area. After being arrested, he admitted to being the shooter and told investigators he wanted to kill his rival over a past fight.