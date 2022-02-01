RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Blood marked the snow Tuesday outside a suburban Minneapolis school where police say two students were shot, one of them fatally.

Richfield police say two people are in custody in connection to the shooting, which happened just after noon on the sidewalk outside South Education Center, located on 7450 Penn Avenue South.

Two search warrants were executed at different locations in Minneapolis. One gun was recovered, but it’s not clear if it was the weapon used in Tuesday’s shooting.

Police Chief Jay Henthorne called the event a “tragic day in the city of Richfield.” Responding police officers found the two students wounded at the school. Emergency crews brought them to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of them died. The other student remains in critical condition.

While officials have yet to release the victims’ names, friends say the student killed was Jahmari Rice.

“As a dad, I know that hearing of a shooting by a school is a parent’s greatest fear,” said Gov. Tim Walz, in a statement. “Minnesotans deserve to know that when they send their kids to school, they will come home safely.”

He added: “My prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers whose confidence in that expectation has been shaken today. We need more than words, though — we need action. We need action to get guns off the streets and prevent violent crime in the first place. I remain committed to working with officials at all levels of government to seek needed change.”

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shots were fired, investigators say. So far, no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation by local, state, and federal agencies, including the ATF and the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

“We are coordinating with local law enforcement and have offered the assistance of additional state resources as we continue to gather information,” the governor said.

WATCH: Richfield Police Press Conference



After the shooting, South Education Center immediately went into lockdown, as did nearby schools. The lockdowns have since been lifted, as police searched the area and did not find the suspects.

Officials at Richfield Middle School, which is located about a block away from South Education Center, posted on Facebook that some officers mistakenly responded to their school. The officers were wearing bulletproof vests and had their weapons drawn.

Following the lockdown, South Education Center released students to their parents. Law enforcement told parents to wait at Donaldson Park, which is about three blocks east of the school.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he was saddened and angered to learn that a student was fatally shot in the Twin Cities, which for the past several months have endured a surge in gun violence.

“My office and I will support law enforcement and prosecutors every way we can in solving this crime and holding accountable those responsible,” he tweeted, adding: “School shootings, mass shootings and gun violence happen far too often — and we must never become numb or desensitized. We must hold our hearts open to all the outrage and hold our minds open to all the solutions for ending it. We must not accept any more death and lives torn apart.”

South Education Center is part of Intermediate District 287, a school system in the Twin Cities metro that provides specialized services for students with unique learning needs. South Education Center serves roughly 200 students from pre-K through age 21.

“There really are no words to describe the bravery exhibited by our staff and our local authorities today,” said district Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski. “No one should ever have to respond to a tragedy like this.”

In September, the same school went into lockdown after a student was found with a handgun. Police responded and took the student into custody. No one was hurt in that incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com and CBS News Minnesota for more information.