RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A vigil was held Tuesday night for the teenager who was fatally shot outside his Richfield school earlier in the day.
WCCO has confirmed with close family friends that the young man who died outside South Education Center was Jahmari Rice, 15. Jahmari, and another boy who was shot, were on their lunch period when the shooting occured. The other victim is in critical condition as of late Tuesday evening. Two suspects are now in custody.
Rice’s father is Cortez Rice, a community activist who learned the tragic news of his son’s death while in a corrections facility being held on harassment charges. He became close with Daunte Wright’s family after Daunte was killed last year by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.
Daunte’s brother, Damik Bryant, was in Richfield Tuesday to pay respects.
“That’s something that is ridiculous and unbearable and I can’t think about how he feels, and I can’t feel how he feels losing a son,” Damik said. “But I know how it feels to lose somebody, so we’re going to stand here in solidarity with the family.”
Richfield High School football coach Kris Pulford says Jahmari played his freshman and sophomore years at his school, and got a little time on varsity. He said Jahmari was in his first week at South Education Center after transferring in for “extra support.”
Coach Kris said Jahmari had a lot of passion, a lot of heart, was fierce about his friends and had a big smile.
Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is strongly encouraged to call the ATF tipline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, or to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-255-5324).
