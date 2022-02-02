RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Family members of the teenager fatally shot outside a suburban Minneapolis school on Tuesday are searching for answers.

“How could this happen to him while he was at school,” said Craig Johnson, the grandfather of Jahmari Rice, the 15-year-old fatally shot outside South Education Center in Richfield.

City police say the shooting happened during an altercation between students. Another teenager was critically hurt in the shooting. Two other students, 18-year-old Fernando Valdez Alvarez and 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis, are in custody; formal charges against them are expected to come down Thursday.

Rice lived with his grandfather, aunt and great-grandmother. He was raised in the multi-generational home since he was 5 months old.

“When he came into our life, we just…we loved on him,” aunt Jasmine Hollins said.

She described her nephew as a kid with a big heart who always tried to help others.

His great-grandmother, Lucille Matias, said she knew something was terribly wrong when she heard news of the shooting at his school.

“I just felt it,” Matias said. “I texted him, I say, ‘Is anything happening at your school?’ and he never texted back.”

What upsets the family is the lack of communication from Rice’s school and city police.

“The school has not reached out to us,” Hollins said. “Richfield police has not reached out to us.”

She said the school did send them an automated message, but it was one that went to every family in the district.

“It wasn’t a personal message,” Hollins said.

Rice, who was Johnson’s first grandchild, shared a love for sports with his grandfather.

“He’d always talk about making it big and how he was going to be a professional player and take care of his grandma,” Johnson said.

The family is now frozen in disbelief, hoping those responsible answer their No. 1 question: Why?

“I just can’t imagine this,” Hollins said. “It’s not really real to me.”

Rice’s family says that the teen cherished his friends, adding that they looked up to him.

Also on Wednesday, a vigil was held for Rice at South Education Center. Rice’s mother, Shyrese James, attended and spoke with WCCO-TV.

“I don’t wish this pain on anybody,” she said.