RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) – Two teenagers have been identified and arrested after a student was shot and killed outside a Richfield school and two others were injured on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened after an altercation outside South Education Center. The five teenagers involved were all students at the school and knew each other. Two of them fled the scene shortly after.

Richfield police say the suspects are 18-year-old Fernando Valdez Alvarez and 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis. They were arrested in separate locations in Minneapolis and have yet to be formally charged.

A 15-year-old student and a 17-year-old student were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where the younger student died of his injuries. The other is in critical condition. Police said there was a third victim, a 19-year-old, who suffered minor injuries.

In all, seven search warrants were executed on Tuesday night, and two handguns were recovered. Police say the guns will undergo ballistic testing.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said there is no lingering threat to the public and the case is still under investigation.

The student who was killed was identified as 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, a football player who was in his first week at South Education Center after transferring in for “extra support.”

He is also the son of activist Cortez Rice, who has been charged with harassing the judge who oversaw the Kim Potter Trial. Cortez Rice argued during a virtual hearing Wednesday to be released from the workhouse, but Judge William Leary said he would not furlough his service, saying he wants more information before making a decision.

During a press conference Wednesday, Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said staff will be focused on providing mental health support to students in the coming days.

She said South Education Center serves students who are “very diverse with a lot of needs,” under a model which focuses on destigmatized mental health support. The district had previously made the decision to remove its metal detectors and hired school safety coaches to be positioned in the buildings, saying it was the best model for students and families.

“Our population of students, many have significant mental health needs, and we do not have the kind of support on an ongoing basis to meet those needs. It’s a goal of this legislative session and part of the governor’s budget to focus on that. We certainly support that and heartily endorse any kind of help we can get to provide the students with what they need,” Lewandowski said.

In September, South Education Center went into lockdown after a student was found with a handgun. Police responded and took the student into custody. No one was hurt in that incident.

The school is closed on Wednesday and Thursday and will reopen for class on Friday.