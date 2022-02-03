MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the winners of this year’s “Name A Snowplow” contest, after over 60,000 votes were cast.
Betty Whiteout and Ctrl Salt Delete will soon be on the roads clearing the snow, along with six other snowplow friends.
The winners servicing the state’s eight districts include:
- Betty Whiteout — District 8
- Ctrl Salt Delete — District 7
- The Big Leplowski — District 4
- Plowasaurus Rex — Metro District
- Scoop Dogg — District 3
- Blizzard of Oz — District 2
- No More Mr. Ice Guy — District 1
- Edward Blizzardhands — District 6
Betty Whiteout was the clear winner, earning over 40,000 votes. Ctrl Salt Delete, the second-most popular pick, had just over 21,000.
Last year, Plowy McPlowface garnered the most votes, and currently serves the metro area.
