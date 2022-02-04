MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Information continues to stream out in the deadly shooting of Amir Locke by a Minneapolis police officer.

On Friday morning, the search warrant requested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension following the fatal shooting was released. It shows what evidence the BCA requested and obtained inside the downtown apartment as part of the BCA’s investigation into the shooting.

Among the property and items requested were forensic evidence, trace or microscopic evidence, permission to fully document the scene, clothing, firearms, ammunition and more.

The BCA’s search warrant then lists what evidence was collected, including:

Bullet cartridges from a FC 9mm Luger

A cardboard box “containing evidence classified as a pistol”

Bloodstain evidence

Apparent teeth

A comforter, pillow and pants

According to the BCA, Minneapolis police officers were assisting St. Paul police with the execution of a search warrant at the Bolero Flats Apartment Building. The search warrant that brought officers to the apartment has yet to be released.

“At some point during the execution of the search warrant, gunshots were fired and a black male sustained injuries from the encounter and was pronounced deceased,” the BCA’s search warrant said.

MORE: Read the BCA’s full search warrant here.

Body camera footage was released Thursday night. Minneapolis Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman and Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference after the footage was released, which quickly turned contentious.

Huffman said police went to the building just before 7 a.m. as part of a St. Paul Police Department homicide investigation, in which several suspects were identified, as well as three locations in Minneapolis. Huffman said her department’s SWAT team was asked to execute warrants on three apartments within “the building on Marquette.”

Huffman said both a knock and no-knock warrant were obtained so that the SWAT team could make its best assessment.

In a press conference with Locke’s family, attorney Ben Crump said that St. Paul police did not request a no-knock warrant, but Minneapolis police insisted for one.

The officer who fired shots and killed Locke was identified by public information documents as Officer Mark Hanneman.

Huffman said when Hanneman saw Locke holding a gun, he had to make a “split-second decision” on if there was a threat of great bodily harm or death, and to protect himself and his partners. She said his decision would ultimately be examined by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office when it gets the case.

She also said Locke was not named in the original warrant, and it’s “unclear” if he’s connected to St. Paul police’s investigation.

Community leaders had earlier identified Locke as the victim, and his relatives posted to social media that he didn’t live there. In the aftermath of the shooting, community groups, state lawmakers and the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union called for the body-worn camera footage to be released.

Activist groups are calling for Hanneman to be arrested and charged with murder.

Locke’s death is the latest violent incident involving Minneapolis police and Black men. The department has been under scrutiny for years and was put under the national spotlight after the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, for which former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder. Chauvin is currently serving a 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence.