MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Concerns about cost overruns and delays for the Southwest Light Rail’s construction echo inside the state capitol, where lawmakers are looking to fast track a bill to audit the project — the largest infrastructure project in state history.

The proposal would direct the legislative auditor to conduct a probe into costs, hiring decisions, and construction quality of the Green Line transit extension from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie. The auditor would also analyze the potential for additional funds in the future.

“The bill is the right the thing to do. The taxpayers are aghast,” said Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, during a hearing Thursday. “We have to have some level of accountability for the money that we spend here in St. Paul.”

Looking on to his backyard, James Reid sees not trees but cranes. Construction for the Southwest Light Rail hits very close to home.

“I want it done so I can have my life back, my backyard back,” he said. “It’s frustrating as heck.”

He added: “They said plan A would work and they’re on plan X right now, and it’s not working.”

The transit line won’t be complete until 2027, the Met Council said recently, delaying the schedule by a few years. Costs could balloon to $2.7 billion.

“The only disappointment I have is with the delay,” said Steven Gove, who said he supports it. “I just hope it will get finished.”

The Cedar-Isles Dean Neighborhood Association supports the efforts at the state capitol to bring more accountability to the project. Its board this week passed a resolution this week saying it had concerns about the construction “jeopardizing the safety” of residents at the Cedar Isles condo building, which is right on the edge of tunnel development in the Kenilworth corridor.

A spokesman for the Met Council said it paused work there after cracks were found inside.

The Star Tribune reported an outreach coordinator for the project told the condo association that “residents observed separation of the carpet tiles and separation between the walls and ceiling.”

“The Council is investigating the issue,” said Trevor Roy in an email.

Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said the bipartisan bill for an audit is getting a “jump start” and the legislature intends to pass it quickly and send to Gov. Tim Walz. It advanced unanimously out of a committee Thursday.

There’s also another bill sponsored by Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, that would move power over the project from the Met Council to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.