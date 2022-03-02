MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A south Minneapolis woman told police the man she fatally shot at her home last month was an intruder, according to a search warrant.
The shooting occurred Feb. 22 around 8:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 25th Avenue South. Responding officers found a man facedown in the yard. He was brought to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
According to a search warrant filed and granted the night of the shooting, the woman invited police into her home, where they saw a black handgun on the kitchen table.
The woman and her son were home at the time. She told police the deceased man broke into their garage, and that she fired four warning shots from a handgun.
According to the warrant, “the deceased came towards” the woman and her son and “was reaching in his waistband.”
“This is when the deceased was shot with a rifle,” the warrant states.
A surveillance camera captured the shooting, according to the warrant.
The alleged intruder was identified as 30-year-old Martin Lee Johnson.