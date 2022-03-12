MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It may be the weekend, but negotiations will continue on Saturday to try to end the Minneapolis educators strike.
There’s no deal in sight between the union and the school district. The two sides continue to debate classroom sizes, mental health support, wage increases, and better protections for educators of color.
They’re back at the table as of 10 a.m. on Saturday.
On Friday morning, educators picketed across the city, gathering on overpasses at various schools in Minneapolis. They’ve been on strike since Tuesday.
Minneapolis students might have to skip spring break this year to make up the time they’re missing. Minneapolis Public Schools says a lot of the older students will have to make up the missed class time either over spring break or by extending the school year, or by reducing professional development days.
Elementary students will need to start making up days if the strike goes past Monday.
In the meantime, students and parent-volunteers are organizing gatherings to provide child care. At Shiloh Temple, North High School’s student council president organized a get-together for students to gather to make food, help tutor one another, and do activities.