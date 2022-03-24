MN Weather: Thursday Offers Break From Wet WeatherThings will dry out Thursday after a couple of wet weather days, and temperatures will inch closer to average.

MN Weather: Wintry Mix On Tap For WednesdayPrepare for some precipitation Tuesday, as widespread rainfall moves through Minnesota. Some parts of the state will even see snow.

Minnesota Snowpack Is Melting, But Pesky, Damaging Yard Voles Are ProliferatingVoles damage tends to be found in late winter to early spring. They tend to go through population growth spurts every three to five years. And within three weeks of being born, the females can already have their own litters.

Dirty Snow, Warm Temps Aid Red River Valley SnowmeltAny fears of an extended spring flooding season in the Red River Valley have been virtually eliminated thanks in large part to the soil-stained snow that helped absorb warmth from the sun, the National Weather Service said Monday in an updated briefing.

MN Weather: Monday Will Be Even Warmer; Slushy Storm Arrives TuesdayMonday will be even warmer than Sunday, but winter isn’t quite over yet in parts of Minnesota.