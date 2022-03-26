MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This weekend brings around an end to a stretch of above-average temperatures.
It’ll get back near freezing temps and the wind won’t be helping. Wind gusts on Saturday were around 35 mph in the morning. It’ll stay breezy throughout the afternoon.
Skies will be clear, but Saturday and Sunday will be the only dry and sunny days for the next week, according to WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak.
One storm controlled our weather all last week, and 1 storm will control our weather this coming week. Between, this wknd, we'll catch (and see) our breath 🌬 Wind chills the next 2 mornings will be more typical of February, with sunny & cold aft'ns. See you 8a @WCCO #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/ceXhkzxY8P
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 26, 2022
A storm which is currently over the Pacific Ocean will cause major travel impacts Tuesday night into Thursday.
There are two different scenarios that could play out: one shows rain developing Tuesday evening, bringing in a mix of snow and rain on Wednesday. After that, a second wave of snow could fall all day Thursday. If that happens, we’ll be shoveling and plowing.
Another computer model shows a similar system, but it moves out of Minnesota much faster. But Augustyniak says the second model moves winter storms too fast, so the first scenario looks much more likely.