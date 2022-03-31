FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a driver who was shot in the head Monday by someone in another moving vehicle has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at about 5:26 p.m. near Franklin Avenue East and 4th Avenue South. Police say the victim crashed his vehicle into an apartment building a block away just seconds after he was shot.

He passed away Tuesday at an area hospital. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identity at a later date.

Police say he is the city’s 17th homicide victim of 2022. No arrests have been made yet in this case, and anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This shooting occurred just 10 minutes after another man was fatally shot in the head inside an apartment building about a half mile away.