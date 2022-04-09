MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the armed robbery of a northeast Minneapolis barbeque shop in late 2020.
According to court documents, Abdiweli Mohamed Jama, 32, tried to rob Market Bar-B-Que with a semi-automatic pistol on Nov. 9. The manager tried to fight him off, but during the altercation, Jama’s pistol went off and struck the manager in the shoulder and knee. Jama fled the scene.
He pleaded guilty in November of 2021 to one count of robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
He was sentenced on Friday to 144 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.