MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting his brother over the weekend on the city’s south side.

Anthony Light, 43, is charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, he fatally shot his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light, on Saturday on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue South, in the city’s Bryant neighborhood.

Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before noon. Responding officers found the victim and a witness inside a car a few blocks away. The victim was brought to a hospital, where he died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office listed his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the back.

The witness told police that Darius Light called him earlier in the day, asking to be picked up where he and his brother lived. When the witness arrived on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue, the victim began loading personal items into the car. Meanwhile, the victim was arguing with his older brother.

At some point, the witness said that Anthony Light slapped him while he was standing in the driveway, and Darius Light responded by pushing his older brother away in an attempt to separate the two. That’s when Anthony Light went into his home, grabbed a gun, and came out shooting.

The witness and Darius Light got into the car and drove away. Neighbors reported hearing around six gunshots, two of which left bullet holes in the witness’ car. Investigators said that neither the witness nor Darius Light were observed carrying guns.

After an hours-long standoff with police following the shooting, Anthony Light left his home with his hands up. A woman was also arrested. Investigators searched the property and a car and found a Sig Sauer rifle and related magazines. Another witness told investigators that they say Anthony Light with a gun after the gunshots rang out.

Prosecutors say that Anthony Light has two prior felony drug convictions, which prohibit him from carrying a gun. If convicted of the murder charge alone, he faces up to 40 years in prison. His first court appearance is slate for Thursday.