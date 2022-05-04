MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted Wednesday to restore its working relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, one that was severed in the wake of George Floyd’s murder nearly two years ago.
According to city officials, the park board voted 5-3 (with one commissioner abstaining) to repeal a 2020 resolution that barred Minneapolis officers from staffing park events and prohibited park police from assisting the Minneapolis Police Department.
Over the last two years, park police haven’t needed city officers to help cover events, as many were canceled or restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as large outdoor events return to park land, such as the Twin Cities Pride Festival and the Twin Cities Marathon, some board commissioners realized that their department didn’t have the officers to cover security staffing, putting the events in jeopardy.
Last month, Board Commissioner Becka Thompson (District 2) told WCCO-TV that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, park police relied on Minneapolis officers for almost 40% of event coverage.