MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A commemorative street sign honoring the late Prince Rogers Nelson may soon be put up outside First Avenue music venue in downtown Minneapolis.
On Monday, the Minneapolis Planning Commission is expected to vote on the street sign along 1st Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets north. The sign will read “Prince Rogers Nelson Way.”
That stretch of street is on the northwestern side of First Avenue.
If there’s a vote in favor of the sign, the proposal will advance to the full council for consideration.
Prince has a deep history with First Avenue, including filming his 1984 movie “Purple Rain” at the venue.
There’s also a mural on the way for the side of Ramp A at the corner of 1st Avenue and 8th Street. Once the project is complete, the 100-foot Prince mural will be one of the largest in the Twin Cities. The painting is scheduled to begin in mid-May.