Next Weather Alert: More Severe Storms, Sweltering Heat On The WayPrepare for back-to-back Next Weather Alert days, as severe storms that could produce tornadoes are possible Wednesday and Thursday. There’s also extreme heat in the forecast.

Have Storm Damage? Here's What To Do NextWith more severe weather on the way, you might be wondering what to do if you wind up with damage of your own.

Communities In Polk Co. Clean Up After Double-Dose Of Storm DamagePolk County was beaten up a bit when the storms ripped through. From the air, you could see barns flattened and siding and other materials were strewn across a field. A number of other trees were snapped and tossed asunder.

Lightning Strike Closes Split Rock LighthouseThe iconic Split Rock Lighthouse Visitor Center and Historic Site is closed Tuesday after a lightning strike during Monday's storms.

Eastern Minnesota Communities Clean Up After Day Of Storms: 'The Devastation Was Too Much To Take In'“For one storm to come through and do all this damage is pretty remarkable," Dan Brown said.