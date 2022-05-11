MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced Wednesday morning she has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I hate to report that I just tested positive for COVID,” Hortman tweeted. “My allergies seemed a little bit worse this morning than a normal spring day so I thought it would be prudent to check.”
Hortman said she will participate in end of session negotiations remotely. She said she is “fully vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine.”
The Legislature still has plenty of work to do before the session ends on May 23. Each chamber is continuing to move ahead with its own supplemental budget bills on public safety, education, transportation and more — and many of those proposals are very far apart. Republicans and Democrats also have dueling tax proposals.
Gov. Tim Walz has said he will not call a special session if lawmakers can’t sort things out.