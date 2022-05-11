ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A teenager from St. Paul faces charges in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley on Sunday evening.

The teen, who is also 17, was charged by juvenile petition with three counts of second-degree murder. A motion to certify him as an adult was made at his court appearance on Wednesday morning, but has yet to be granted.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Conver Avenue in South St. Paul just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday to find Skelley not breathing, with gunshot wounds to his head, torso, and shoulder. There was a BB gun in his hand, the charges state.

There were 9mm shell casings found near Skelley, along with a cell phone and a small bag of marijuana.

Neighbors said they saw a small white or silver four-car door with a damaged right taillight quickly leaving the area. A man who was inside Skelley’s home at the time said he heard him on the phone saying “ok, I’m coming out.” The man heard Skelley go outside and then heard gunshots, the complaint says.

Police executed a search warrant on Skelley’s home and found multiple gallon bags and jars of what is believed to be marijuana in his bedroom.

On his phone, police found the last number Skelley called, which was linked to the suspect.

The suspect was arrested in St. Paul. According to the complaint, he was found with a 9mm handgun, which had bullets matching those found at the scene of the shooting.

WCCO-TV does not typically name juvenile suspects who have not been charged as an adult.