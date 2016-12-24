Hibbing Firefighters Battle Garage Fire; Exploding Ammunition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It has been a busy week for Hibbing’s fire department, who battled their sixth blaze in less than a week Friday night.
Firefighters were called to a home on the 3700 block of Pintar Road South just before 5:30 p.m., where they encountered an engulfed detached garage and shop.
The owner told first responders that the garage contained a used oil furnace, as well as several rounds of live ammunition, which were exploding in the fire.
Fire officials say the garage is a total loss. They want to remind homeowners that good housekeeping practices should extend to garages. They also ask homeowners to limit their flammable storage.
A 58-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a fire less than two weeks ago, and an apartment fire displaced three families — one of which also became burglary victims.
A nonprofit called Best Christmas Ever donated $1,000 to the Hibbing Fire Department, who in turn bought presents for all three families and gave them a firehouse tour.