4 Things To Know: Vigils, Meetings & The End Of An Era

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Number One: Delano Vigil

There’s going to be a vigil Sunday night in Delano to show support for a family who recently moved to town.

Last weekend, burglars rummaged through the home of Latanza Douglas and spray painted racist graffiti throughout her new home.

Nearly every room had some kind of damage.

At 7 p.m., the community is invited to a candlelight vigil at City Hall. The mayor is calling the event Delano United.

The vigil is meant to show everyone that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Delano.

The Douglas family will not attend.

Number Two: Threats Against JCCs

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is going to host a discussion Sunday with Minnesota’s Jewish community in light of recent threats against them.

This year, there have been more than 140 bomb threats made against Jewish centers and schools nationwide, including two made against the JCCs in St. Louis Park and St. Paul.

Klobuchar is supporting bipartisan legislation that would double the federal penalty against making fake bomb threats from five years to 10 years in prison.

Number Three: Vigil For St. Paul Shooting Victim

There’s going to be a vigil at 3 p.m. to remember a man shot and killed by St. Paul police last week.

Cordale Handy, of Illinois, was shot near the intersection of East 7th and Sinnen streets.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Handy pointed a handgun twice at officers who had repeatedly ordered him to drop the gun.

The vigil will held at the scene of the shooting.

Number Four: Downtown Macy’s Final Day

Sunday is the last day to shop at Macy’s in downtown Minneapolis.

The department store on Nicollet Mall is closing forever. The building has been sold to a developer who plans retail on the lower floors and offices in the upper floors.

The liquidation sale has been going on since January, so the merchandise has been greatly reduced.

The Macy’s store is open from noon to 6 p.m.