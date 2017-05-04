Mother Of Missing College Student Says His Body Was Likely Found

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mother of a missing Minnesota college student says his body has was likely found Thursday.
Chris Stanley and a friend were swept into the Mississippi River on April 25. The friend got out, but Stanley did not.
His mother, Melissa Melnick, went to the river Thursday evening and shared the news on Facebook that her son had been found.
“This isn’t such happy news, but at least they found my baby,” Melnick said.
Searchers found what is thought to be Stanley’s body at about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the Lake Street Bridge.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office will make a positive identification.
In her Facebook post, Melnick asked for prayers for Chris, her family and others who have missing loved ones.
