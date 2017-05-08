I-94 Construction Causes More Closures Throughout Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drivers in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center may experience delays Monday as a major road construction project is set to begin in the morning.

As part of the major Interstate 94 reconstruction project, a stretch of Highway 252 in the heart of the metro will be closed down.

Highway 252 south to I-94 east will be closed for two months starting Monday. The closure is so crews can replace the deck on the I-94 bridge.

The ramp to Interstate 694 west will also be closed.

The detour for the Hwy. 252 construction is taking Highway 100 south to Interstate 394 west.

However, there are also closures on I-394 to be aware of.

In Minneapolis the ramp from eastbound I-94 to westbound I-394 is now closed, and will remain closed through June.

The detour for that closure is to take Interstate 35W to Highway 62 west to Hwy. 100 north.

The I-94 west ramp to I-394 west will be single lane, and the reversible HOV lane won’t be open to eastbound I-394 traffic.

Finally, the Lyndale Avenue ramp to westbound I-394 will be also closed for a month. The detour for that closure is Hwy. 55

The overall project includes MnDOT resurfacing nine miles of pavement on I-94, repairing 50 bridges on or over I-94, repairing tile in the Lowry tunnel, improving drainage areas and replacing guardrails.

While this means lots of closures, it also means lots of important infrastructure changes.

It will last a year and a half.

It can’t be said enough, give yourself extra time drivers!