Days After Posting Bail, Warrant Out For Man Charged In Teen Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are looking for the Wrenshall man who posted bail after being arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping and beating of a teenager.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s office says Scott Kendrick Lindgren is accused of holding a 17-year-old boy hostage, tying him to a chair and seriously injuring him in a residence on the 800 block of County Road 18 in Wrenshall on May 15.
Lindgren was arrested that same day and was charged three days later with three felony counts of assault, intent to terrorize and false imprisonment.
He posted bond on May 23, but the sheriff’s office issued a new warrant for his arrest three days later.
A fire that broke out on May 22 at the same Wrenshall residence where the assault occurred is under investigation.
