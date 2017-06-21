‘Please, Don’t…Get Shooted’: Reynolds’ Daughter In Squad Video

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – We’re getting a look at more of the case files and evidence from the Jeronimo Yanez trial, including items the jury didn’t see and some heartbreaking comments from Diamond Reynolds’ 4-year-old daughter.

In one piece of video evidence, Reynolds’ daughter comforts her mother as the two are placed in the back of a squad car.

“Mom, please stop cussing and screaming,” the girl says, “I don’t want you to get shooted.”

Reynolds and her daughter were riding with Philando Castile on July 6 when Yanez pulled them over in Falcon Heights.

The former St. Anthony officer said he believed Castile was reaching for a gun when he shot him.

Last week, a jury found Yanez not guilty on all charges. He was fired from the police department immediately after.

On Tuesday, the dashcam video of the shooting was released to the public, showing Castile being shot just seconds after he informed Yanez that he had a gun, which he was licensed to carry.

In another piece of evidence released Tuesday, Yanez told BCA investigators that he saw Castile reach down between his right leg and the center console.

On the witness stand, Yanez described Castile’s right hand in a “C”-grip, wider than if grabbing a typical wallet.

But photo evidence shows that Yanez’s wallet was large, and it fell from his right pocket along with his gun as paramedics attended to him.

Seconds after the shooting, Reynold’s daughter opened the car door, and was swept away by St. Anthony officer Joe Kauser, the squad car video shows.

She and Reynolds were then placed in the back seat of Kauser’s squad.

Video from the back of the squad shows Reynolds breaking down, struggling to understand what just happened. The young child tries to comfort her distraught mother.

“I can keep you safe,” she says.

Among the exhibits in the evidence released this week are trajectory patterns of Yanez’s seven shots into the car.

One shot embedded in the console between Castile and Reynolds, another lodged 16 inches from the 4-year-old’s car seat.

Immediately after the shooting, Reynolds live-streamed the bloody aftermath on Facebook, prompting protests in the Twin Cities and across the nation.

After the verdict came down Friday afternoon, following days of jury deliberation, peaceful protests were held in St. Paul, Minneapolis and St. Anthony.

The evidence now public from the criminal trial will likely be used in any up-coming civil trials.