After 11 Days, Light Rail Service Returns To Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After being suspended for 11 days of maintenance work, light rail trains were again running in downtown Minneapolis Monday morning.
Since June 22, crews had been working on downtown the rail lines in an effort to provide smoother rides and faster travel times, with less waiting at traffic lights. The affected stations were between the U.S. Stadium and Target Field.
During the construction, light rail commuters were moved onto Metro Transit buses, or left to bike or walk to work. The added road traffic, in combination with construction on Hennepin Avenue and the Lowry Hill Tunnel, made for some major morning traffic headaches.
While the work on the light rail lines and Hennepin Avenue has finished, construction on Lowry Hill Tunnel is slated to continue for months.