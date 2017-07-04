Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk Whether you are consistently a healthy eater or just want to enjoy a seasonal treat, fresh fruit is a tasty indulgence. There can be a lot of questions about where to shop locally for fruit however. Do the farming practices used to grow this fruit protect the environment? How do I best support the local economy and Minnesota farmers? How fresh is this produce anyway? We’re here to assist with five great places to buy fruit that aren’t your run-of-the-mill, big grocer.

Farmer’s Markets

Riverwalk Market Fair

Bridge Square at Division Street and 4th Street

Northfield, MN 55057

www.riverwalkmarketfair.org In every corner of our state, you’ll be able to find a farmer’s market, teeming with freshly grown produce from local farmers, especially in the late spring, summer and early fall. Even during the winter, there are many indoor markets stocked with fresh and delicious foods. One open-air market that brings local farmers together with artisan food-makers, musicians and artists weekly June through October is the Riverwalk Market Fair in charming downtown Northfield. Depending upon the seasonal harvest and featured vendors, you can find fresh-picked rhubarb, apples, strawberries or raspberries alongside fresh fruit jams, jellies and desserts.

Pick Your Own

Afton Apple Orchard

14421 2. 90th St.

Hastings, MN 55033

(651) 436-8385

www.aftonapple.com Raspberries, apples and strawberries are ripe for the picking in Afton. Strawberry season typically runs mid-June to mid-July, with the best berries picked right after the 7 a.m. opening time before the arrival of the hot afternoon sun. Raspberry season begins mid-August and can last roughly two months depending when the first hard freeze hits. Red, yellow and pink raspberries are all up for grabs. Apple picking is an early fall event in and of itself, with hayrides, concession stands bearing apple treats and entertainment for the whole family.

Community Supported Agriculture

Brown Family Farm

23078 164th St.

Big Lake, MN 55309

www.brownfamilyproduce.com A CSA is a farm that is supported by members of the community and is a great way to buy local produce. CSAs such as the Brown Family Farm in Big Lake typically have a variety of fresh veggies, herbs, fruits and more offered in weekly shares for their members. Fruit such as watermelon, muskmelon and strawberries are grown without herbicides or GMOs by the Browns. The farming practices are also sustainable and methods are put in place for water conservation. Related: Best Low Carb Dishes In Minnesota

Farm Stands

Jack Dog Farms

2213 E. 38th St. 55407

Minneapolis, MN

(612) 229-4471

www.jackdogfarms.com Farm stands are a popular site along Minnesota country roads, but they can also be found in the city as well. Jack Dog Farms is an urban farm in South Minneapolis that not only operates a farm stand but also provides Community Supported Agriculture shares and classes on healthy meal planning and other topics. Some of the fruit that can be found at Jack Dog’s Tuesday farm stand include melons, raspberries and strawberries. Flowers, herbs and vegetables like kale, broccoli and squash are also for sale.