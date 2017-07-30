4 Things To Know: Manhunt, North Korea & Trump Administration Shakeup

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, July 30, 2017.

Number One: Mendota Heights Manhunt

Police are still looking for the suspected killer who sparked a daylong man hunt in Mendota Heights.

Authorities want to find 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen.

Police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint inside her home, broke into a senior living facility and a nearby office building.

Authorities later found a woman dead inside that second building.

Number Two: Show Of Force

One day after North Korea tested another intercontinental ballistic missile, the United States sent two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.

The 10-hour long mission was conducted with Japanese and South Korean fighters.

After the flyover, the jets returned to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

North Korea claims it can now reach all of the U.S. mainland.

Number Three: Trump’s New Chief Of Staff

President Donald Trump’s new Chief of Staff starts his new job on Monday.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is replacing Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff.

Priebus told CNN that the president wanted to go a different direction.

The former Republican National Committee chairman is the shortest-serving chief of staff in White House history.

He is grew up in Wisconsin.

Number Four: Full-Pad Practice

The Minnesota Vikings have a second day of practicing in full pads.

Saturday was the first time they practiced in pads since training camp began last week in Mankato.

The last day of open practice at training camp is Aug. 8.