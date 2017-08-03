Family Of Richfield Drive-By Shooting Victim Offers $10K Reward

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities family is desperately searching for answers as to why their son was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was murdered last month on East 64th Street in Richfield.

His family announced reward money they hope will entice anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

“It’s been one month since our Jonathan was murdered right here in his own neighborhood,” said Kortney Nordrum, Jonathan’s sister. “The place where he grew up and the place where he felt safe.”

His family wants to know who would take his life so violently.

“Jonathan was senselessly gunned down by people he didn’t know, and for reasons we are unable to comprehend,” Nordrum said.

Richfield police say O’Shaughnessy was walking home from a community dance on July 3 when he was the victim of a drive-by shooting. He died at the scene.

Witnesses describe the vehicle the shooter was in as a gray, 1990s minivan with a sliding door on the driver’s side.

Police believe there were at least two others in the minivan with the shooter.

“With the people mulling around that night, someone had to see something out of the corner of their eye, something weird,” said Brian O’Shaughnessy, Jonathan’s father.

The family is offering reward money in hopes of enticing someone to come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

“In addition to the reward of $4,500 being offered by CrimeStoppers, our family is offering its own reward of $10,000 for any information that can help us find the people responsible for killing my brother,” Nordrum said.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area for clues, and looking for people they believe may have witnessed the shooting.

“We need the public’s help in locating a man and a woman who were on a bicycle or on bicycles that may have information or saw the shooting occur,” said Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne.

His family believes knowing who and why will help then begin to heal from this devastating loss.