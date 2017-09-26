Best Places For Iced Coffee In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk

Some days call for a steaming hot cup of coffee but other times you need an icy alternative. Iced coffee can be a refreshing way to recharge and coffeehouses are getting creative in their pursuit for the perfect cold cup of java. But where are the best Minnesota coffee shops to indulge in this treat? Here are our picks for some of the top spots to nab a delicious iced coffee.

Bravo Espresso
111 S. Broadway, 2nd Floor
Rochester, MN 55904
(507) 281-4076

This friendly little coffee joint inside the Shops at University Square serves up drinks that the locals rave about. Try their reliably flavorful dark roast over ice or go fancy with an Iced S’mores Cappuccino. Their menu offers plenty of options or make your own unique request. The baristas are super knowledgeable and accommodating, plus their prices can’t be beat.

Five Watt Coffee
3745 Nicollet Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55409
(612) 259-7519
www.fivewattcoffee.com

Five Watt pours interesting coffee concoctions in both hot and iced varieties. If you want to go the traditional route, savor an Iced Macchiato or Big Watt Circuit Bender Cold Press. Feel like something out of the ordinary? The Big Easy is a cold press with a dash of black walnut bitters, cream, and nutmeg and chicory simple syrup. Another must-try cold press is the Hibernator with toasted almonds, milk and honey.

Java Moose
218 W. US Highway 61
Grand Marais, MN 55604
(218) 387-9400
www.facebook.com/javamoosegrandmarais

You can’t beat a great iced beverage while overlooking Lake Superior on a sunny day. Java Moose provides just the right setting to do this with big wooden chairs to relax on their sun-drenched patio. Sip on specialty drinks like an Iced Sunshine Latte with coconut and white chocolate or an Iced Patty O’ Latte with mint and white chocolate. If you want to skip the frills, go with a Cold Press or Americano over ice.

Mocha Monkey
641 Marketplace Drive
Waconia, MN 55387
(952) 442-0452
www.themochamonkey.com

At Mocha Monkey, organic fair-trade beans are roasted locally, drinks are created by skilled baristas, and hand-made mugs crafted by area artists hug your beverages. When you want to swap the hot drinks for an icy alternative, try their specialty iced coffees. The Jungle Mocha perfectly combines dark chocolate, coconut and hazelnut. Peanut butter lovers will enjoy the Rhesus Monkey Mocha with dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter and Reese’s cups.

Groundswell
1340 Thomas Ave.
St. Paul, MN 55104
(651) 645-6466
www.groundswellmn.com

Groundswell serves local Dogwood Coffee exclusively and boy, do they make a mean cup of coffee. Check out the Iced Miel with cinnamon and honey or get a single origin coffee over ice. Groundswell also has a fantastic food menu to compliment your drink. Try the bacon Gruyere scone which is savory perfection. If you’d rather satisfy your sweet tooth, cardamom macaroons and honey caramel pecan rolls hit the spot.

