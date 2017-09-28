Day Care Provider Sentenced To 90 Days For Assaulting 13-Month-Old Boy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former day care worker in Eagan is sentenced to 90 days in prison for an assault that left a 13-month-old boy with permanent brain damage.
A jury found 33-year-old Mariel Grimm guilty of first-degree assault in July.
The September 2016 incident started when Grimm called 911, telling authorities the boy became unresponsive while she was changing his diaper. Doctors disputed her telling of events, noting the boy’s traumatic brain injuries were more consistent with being violently shaken, thrown or hit.
The child survived, but prosecutors say he suffered permanent brain damage from the incident.
The first-degree assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $30,000 fine. Grimm’s 90-day sentence also includes 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 200 hours of community work and a $1,000 fine.