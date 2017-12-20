MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The young man shot by police in an interview room at Minneapolis City Hall is being charged for the crime for which he was being questioned.

Eighteen-year-old Marcus Fischer is charged with first degree assault, first degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person.

Fischer was left alone in the interview room at City Hall Monday, according to police. Sources tell WCCO he had a knife and was hurting himself before police shot him. Sources also say he lunged at police.

Doctors told Fischer’s father that he slit his throat, wrists and stabbed himself in the chest.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the charges Fischer faces stem from a Dec. 13 handgun sale.

Fischer met a man in a Minneapolis alley to buy the handgun. While examining the gun, Fischer pulled out another, said the gun for sale was now his and shot the seller in the chest, according to the criminal complaint.

The seller is still hospitalized, and initially told police the shooting occurred during a road rage incident before changing his story.

Cell phone records and witnesses linked Fischer to the shooting.

Police searched Fischer’s home and found the handgun that was being sold and bullets similar to those used in the handgun used to shoot the seller, the complaint states. Fischer denied shooting the seller to police, saying he was with somebody else and only helped facilitate the meeting and rob the victim.

Fischer also remains hospitalized, Freeman said.