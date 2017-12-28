MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint last week has been charged, though police say he is still at large.
Nicole Smith was allegedly taken by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Jahon Douglas, near Minneapolis Mart in Minnetonka Dec. 21.
According to the criminal complaint, Smith and another woman were leaving work when Douglas got in the backseat of their car.
The complaint states Douglas told the other woman to drive and took both women’s cellphones. He threatened to shoot Smith in the head before she got out of the car. Douglas followed her and forced her into his car before driving off.
Smith returned home Saturday evening in the car in which Douglas allegedly took her. She told police Douglas planned to kill her and himself.
Jahon Douglas is still at large, and police said he is potentially armed and dangerous. Police said Douglas is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Douglas faces two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of assault and one count of kidnapping. A warrant is out for his arrest.