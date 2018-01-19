MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings fan who went viral after receiving playoff tickets to the Vikings-Saints game for her 100th birthday is wishing the team well in Philadelphia.

Earlier in January, a video showing 99-year-old Mille Wall reading a letter from the team went viral. In the letter, there were two tickets to last Sunday’s game.

Mille was treated to quite the game, too. The Vikings ended up winning with a game-ending touchdown — now known as the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

On Friday, the team tweeted a video of Millie wishing the team well in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

🎥: WATCH: Millie couldn’t come to Philly, so she sent along words of encouragement to the team instead! #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/MDVzBC6GrE — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 19, 2018

“Dear Coach Zimmer, players and staff, just a simple note to let you know how happy you have made me and all your dedicated fans. I will say a prayer for you all that you play your very best and are able to bring it home, for yourselves and your fans. SKOL! Sincerely, Mille Wall.