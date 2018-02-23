MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol has responded to hundreds of crashes and spinouts since the snow began falling Thursday evening.

According to the state patrol, there were 137 crashes statewide between 12 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday. There were 27 crashes with injuries – none fatal.

In the same time period, the state patrol says there were 193 vehicle spinouts.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 2/23/18 12am to 11am: 137 crashes (27 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 193 veh spin out/off road — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) February 23, 2018

The snowfall brought Minnesota much closer to the average amount of snowfall for this time of year, but that’s not the last of it.

Related: Minneapolis, St. Paul Declare Snow Emergencies

Meteorologist Matt Brickman said more heavy, wet snow is expected to move into Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The snow should again move in from the south, reaching the Twin Cities by mid-afternoon, and then continuing to fall well into the evening.

Related: Next Round Of Snow, On Saturday, Could Be Larger

Brickman said that this forthcoming round of snow could bring totals potentially larger than the previous storm, though not by much. He said the Twin Cities could expect anywhere from 4 to 8 inches.