MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are new details Sunday morning in the fatal police shooting of Archer Amorosi.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says the 16-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds at 10:35 a.m. Friday at a home on the 6000 block of Oriole Lane in Chanhassen.

Police say the shooting happened after Amorosi’s mother called authorities, saying her son was threatening her with knives and a baseball bat.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they tried to use a Taser on Amorosi. After that, they shot him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers who shot Amorosi are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

Amorosi attended Minnetonka High School, where he played football and lacrosse.

On Saturday, the principal of the school described Amorosi as a talented athlete who was beloved by his friends.

He said that counselors and other staff will be available for grieving students Monday morning.