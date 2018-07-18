MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Paul City Council candidate arrested on suspicion of posting a topless photo of his estranged wife on his campaign website was released from jail Wednesday without any charges filed against him.

The St. Paul Police Department says David Martinez, 38, was released from jail just after 8 a.m. after the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to invsetigators, requesting addition information.

Police say it’s possible the case will be resubmitted to prosecutors for possible charges.

Martinez was arrested Monday on suspicion of violating the state’s “revenge porn” law after he allegedly posted a semi-nude picture of his estranged wife on his campaign blog.

The blog post also included a restraining order his wife had against him.

The document details an incident where on July 4 Martinez allegedly put his hands around his wife’s neck and threw her into a shelving unit.

Martinez told The Pioneer Press that he did not post the topless photo and that his website was hacked.

The day after the incident described in the restraining order, Martinez found himself banned form the St. Paul library system after he got into a scuffle with staff.

Just hours later, on July 6, Martinez was banned from Target Field for a year after a confrontation with police.

Martinez is running for St. Paul’s Ward 4 city council seat. He told The Pioneer Press that the arrest won’t deter his campaign.

Over the weekend, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter asked Martinez to drop out of the race.